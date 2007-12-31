Things are happening fast. Dan Balz correctly says that Hillary has been mostly keeping her head down, staying out of the news, not answering questions, and generally content to let Obama and Edwards smack one another around.

But in Keokuk today she mocked John Edwards for "yelling and screaming" about fighting powerful corporations (when, by contrast, her approach would be more workmanlike negotiation).

To me, that's real evidence that her campaign is seeing a genuine Edwards surge.



--Michael Crowley