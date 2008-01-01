Dennis Kucinich made the following announcement in Des Moines today:

“I hope Iowans will caucus for me as their first choice this Thursday, because of my singular positions on the war, on health care, and trade. This is an opportunity for people to stand up for themselves. But in those caucus locations where my support doesn't reach the necessary threshold, I strongly encourage all of my supporters to make Barack Obama their second choice. Sen. Obama and I have one thing in common: Change.”

It's interesting not just because the first-tier candidates are looking for all the second-choicers they can get at this point. But because Kucinich sent his non-viable supporters to John Edwards in 2004. Since then, of course, Edwards has only moved closer to Kucinich politically and ideologically--on the war, health care, corporate power.

On the other hand, Obama is the only first-tier candidate who opposed the war from the begininning, so maybe that's where the affinity comes from.

--Noam Scheiber