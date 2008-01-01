



With Hillary campaigning out west, Bill Clinton viisted the rural eastern-central Iowa town of Amana this evening. Amana is a curious place, founded in the 1850s by a sect of German "Inspirationists" seeking an isolated site for their communal settlements. (Excitingly, it's also the birthplace of the microwave and now a major refrigerator capital.) It is part of the wonderful strangeness of the primary process that the former leader of the free world appeared in a hanger-like building at the town's "RV Park and Events Center."

He largely hewed to the same themes that Hillary has been offering on the stump: The need to undo Bush policies that he says favor the rich over the middle class, health care reform, energy independence, etc. But my sense is that the main thing Bill adds is an aura of statesmanship and global mastery that the Obama and Edwards campaigns just can't match.

"There is a better than 50-50 percent chance that the next president will have to face a crisis that none of us will talk about in Iowa," Clinton said, reminding people that in 2000 no one campaigned on "9/11, Katrina or Pakistan." The point, naturally, was that only Hillary has the seasoning and experience to handle such emergencies. It struck me as a powerful message to hear from a man who sat in the Oval Office for eight years.