Iowa City, IA -- I just arrived at a Hillary event at a Sheraton hotel here. As I walked down from the lobby and into the ballroom, I was asked by three or four different overcaffienated campaign workers who didn't realize that I'm a reporter whether I had "signed in," which is their way of collecting caucus-goer names and getting an event head-count. With one full day of pre-caucus campaigning left, you can really sense the intensity....

Update: You have to give poor Chelsea credit. She turns up at several events a day and just stands off to the side listening to her mom's same stump speech over and over, yet still musters a chuckle and smile at bad jokes she'd heard dozens of times now.

--Michael Crowley