For those who spent the past 36 hours celebrating (and recovering) rather than obsessing over presidential politics, the big news over New Year's was the final Des Moines Register poll. Released just hours before the end of 2007, it showed Barack Obama increasing his lead in Iowa over fellow Democrats Hillary Clinton and John Edwards.

But even before the Register's morning edition began hitting doorsteps, both the Clinton and Edwards campaigns had put out their counter-spin. And high on their list of complaints was the poll's unusually large sample of independent voters, whose overwhelming support for Obama was largely responsible for his expanded lead of seven points.

While independents can participate the caucus, as long as they register as Democrats for the day, it seems they've never shown up in the sorts of large numbers the Register's poll anticipated. If the poll had assumed turnout more along historical lines, the results apparently would have been different. And, as if to prove that very point, later in the day CNN and Zogby published polls based on more traditional turnout models. In both cases, Clinton finished first (although, for the record, the margins were reasonably close in all three surveys).

Over at the Atlantic, Marc Ambinder notes that while the Register's sampling of independents does seem rather large, the Register's pollster, Ann Selzer, “is considered to be the best in the business and has earned the benefit of the doubt.” And over at the Politico, Ben Smith says it will all come down to turnout. So if you were looking for a definitive prediction of what will happen on Thursday, you're basically out of luck.