My colleague Jonathan Chait suggests, gently, that I am off my rocker for even suggesting that Hillary Clinton might have more appeal to swing voters than Barack Obama. While I’m hesitant to engage Jon over this – my primary purpose in writing that item was to show why Obama’s support among independents was impressive, regardless of what actually happens on caucus night – I just can’t resist the opportunity to rekindle our little quadrennial tradition. (Loyal readers may remember that Jon and I, who agree on virtually everything in politics, went a few rounds over Howard Dean in 2004.)

Jon makes a very good point when he notes that a “swing” voter is, by definition, anybody you can pull from the other side. In other words, it doesn’t matter if Obama attracts upscale Republicans rather than downscale ones, just so long as he’s attracting more total Republican voters than his rivals would. (It does matter in terms of message and mandate, but that’s another story…) So, just to be clear, Jon could very well be right and Obama may, in fact, have more crossover appeal than Clinton does. I’d even go so far as to say that’s the more likely possibility.

But “more likely” is not the same as "certain," which is what Jon -- undoubtedly delirious after Michigan’s thrilling win yesterday -- seems to suggest here: “I don't think there's anythig intrinsic about Hillary Clinton that gives her a natural appeal to blue-collar voters.”

Au contraire, mon frere. My recollection of the polls is that white, blue-collar voters are more likely to put a higher premium on experience. (Our colleague Noam Scheiber wrote something to this effect a while ago and someday, when our electronic archives emerge from their hibernation, you can read it for yourself.) This factor could prove even more important if foreign policy becomes the paramount issue again. And that’s not even getting into the question of race, which could also figure prominently particularly once the political focus widens to include the South – and the GOP attack machine gets to work. (Not that I welcome such attacks, but they’ll come.)