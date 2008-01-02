--Obama never went negative enough for the media to charge him (as the Clinton campaign desperately wanted) with abandoning his "politics of hope"

--Hillary didn't go as negative as it briefly seemed she might after that ominous "no surprises" presser

--No private-behavior scandals hit the MSM

--No one publicly lost their temper or made a catastrophic gaffe

--No Clinton staff shake-up (winter)



--No Obama staff shake-up (fall)

--Neither John Kerry nor Ted Kennedy endorsed