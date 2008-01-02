Not on your life.



It's a bitter but fully predictable truth. At least it should be bitter to those who want to imprison Arabs in endemically Palestine. All the same, the peace processors insist that the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem and their populations should be considered part of Palestine. But panic now reigns on those who are having Palestinianism imposed on them, real panic. Says someone who spent two terms in Israeli prisons: "If there were a referendum here, no one would vote to join the Palestinian Authority...There would be another intifada to defend ourselves from the PA." And where is here? Ras Khamis, an Arab neighborhood, part of Jerusalem and part of Israel, annexed after 1967.



Basically, 80% of the Palestinians who actually live in Israel do not want a change in their political identity or in their passport, in their living conditions or in their freedoms. Would you want to live in Palestine? Read Daniel Pipes's account of the polling and his analysis of its findings. It's in the January 1 Jerusalem Post.

