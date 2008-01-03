But the more I think about it, the more I'm convinced the video is getting a bad rap. It's certainly less disingenuous than your average army ad: It makes war look like hell. And it doesn't ply the socially disadvantaged with offers of money and education.

Some of the scenes look like they come directly from Black Hawk Down--a film that emphasizes the horrors of war, if there ever was one. (In fact, the "Citizen Soldiers" are real personnel filmed in California). All this music video has to offer is blood, toil, tears, sweat, and endless deployments to countries torn by sectarian strife. If, after such an unvarnished pitch, a kid still wants to sign up and fight, well, that's a pretty legitimate choice.

Sure, it's tempting to argue that 3 Doors Down are acting like flacks for the Bush administration. But you can oppose the administration's policies and still support National Guard recruitment. Keeping the military staffed and functioning is an apolitical enterprise--lord knows, many Democrats want to enlarge the army--and an essential one, without which Americans and our troops already in the field would be in even greater danger.

As unholy as "Citizen/Soldier"'s mixture of Hollywood, nationalism, and MTV may seem, military recruitment is a necessary function performed by nearly every society, in every age. So why not apply our civilization's latest advances to the task, including the music video?

--Barron YoungSmith