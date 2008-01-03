All Aboard [Thomas Beaumont, Des Moines Register]: “Iowa independents are expected to follow the lead set by their national peers in 2006. Nationwide, independents backed Democrats heavily in the watershed 2006 elections, in part out of a rejection of President Bush and a loud cry for change that has continued into the 2008 campaign, strategists in both parties agree.”

Thompson to Tap Out? [Jonathan Martin and Mike Allen, Politico]: “Thompson’s departure could shake up the race more than his continued presence. Friends and advisers said they have long considered it likely that if the lobbyist-actor is forced from the race he would endorse John McCain his former Senate colleague who lately has been staging a political revival in New Hampshire.”

HRC, HR-Do [Andrew Sullivan, The Atlantic]: “Twenty minutes after Ben Smith posted that [Hillary]'d stolen the ‘Fired up, ready to go’ line, Howard Wolfson went on Hardball and said that the great thing about Iowa was that Iowans were getting a chance to 'check under the hood...kick the tires.' Chris Matthews told him with a smirk, 'You stole that line directly from Obama.' "



Romney a Roll of the Dice [Joe Klein, Time]: "As George H.W. Bush learned, you can't run for President pretending to be one thing and succeed in office as someone else (Bush ran as a viciously negative, antitax populist instead of the thoughtful, tax-raising moderate that he actually was). Romney reminds me a bit of Bush the Elder. He seems very intelligent. His candidacy had real potential. But I don't think Romney believes a word he says."