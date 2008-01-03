One of the things that struck me when I first saw Hillary on the stump six weeks ago (the other stump) was how many of her best lines were, if not cribed, then at least inspired by other candidates. At one point, for example, she said she wasn't running to be "president of the states that voted for Democrats," she was running to be "president of the United States," which sounded a lot like Obama's line about not pitting red America against blue America, but being president of the United States of America.

Having said that, even I was surprised she'd filch something as closely identified with Obama as "fired up/ready to go." But, alas, that's what seems to have happened in Davenport yesterday. Ben Smith reports...

Also, speaking of rhetorical thievery, don't miss this priceless exchange on "Hardball" yesterday, via Mark Halperin.

--Noam Scheiber