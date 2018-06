When I first saw this on Romney's schedule today, I assumed it would be a retail event--shake some hands at a local convenience store, maybe serve some coffee...

12:15 p.m. Governor Mitt Romney Meets with West Des Moines Area Residents Kum and Go 6400 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA

Alas, no. While Kum & Go is, in fact, a local convenience-store chain, 6400 Westown Parkway turns out to be the site of its corporate headquarters. Go figure.

--Noam Scheiber