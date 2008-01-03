The indispensable Mark Blumenthal of Pollster.com has so many great nuggets in his Iowa wrap-up that you really should read it yourself. But, herewith, some highlights for those short on time:

1.) The Huckabee-Romney race could be close, or it could be lop-sided. It really depends on the turnout of rural voters and evangelicals relative to "mainline" Republicans, which pollsters are notoriously bad at predicting. But, says Mark, "it is worth remembering that one of the biggest misses in pre-Caucus polling was back in 1988 when Pat Roberston finished second (ahead of George H.W. Bush) with 25% of the caucus vote. Polls had shown Robertson running a distant third, receiving 17% in one poll, single digits in most others."

2.) On the question of second-choice preferences, keep in mind that most of them won't matter. After all, Edwards, Obama, and Clinton are going to be viable in almost all their precincts, so their supporters will rarely reallocate. It's the second-choice preferences of Biden, Richardson, Dodd, and Kucinich supporters that we want to know about. According to Mark, this calculus slightly favors Edwards, but it's somewhat ambiguous:

Four recent polls have done the reallocation of Richardson, Biden, Dodd and Kucinich supporters statewide, and guess what? Once again, the Des Moines Register poll tells a different story. The other three all show the reallocation working in Edwards's favor -- and by a net six and eight points by respectively, Mason-Dixon and InsiderAdvantage . Zogby's first numbers from Sunday show small single digit benefit to Edwards and their report today implies the same. The Register reports , however, "that the results would change little if the votes for the lower-rated candidates were redistributed among the front-runners." So here is yet another unresolved conflict that only the actual results will resolve.

3.) Wondering why Obama took a dip and Hillary seemed to surge in polls conducted last week, while the dynamic has reversed in more recent polls? Mark's theory, sketched out by one of his commenters, is that Obama supporters are more likely to travel over the holidays because of their relative affluence. As Mark's commenter puts it: