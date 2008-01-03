Grinnell - One of Huckabee's biggest applause lines at his final appearance before the caucuses -- onlookers packed a veterans' center, the crowd was maybe 25% weary journalists -- was not about faith or process, but the following:

One thing the government can do is get rid of the current tax code. I want to make sure poor people get at least a shot at getting rich without the government breathing down their necks.

I'd say the only mid-speech cheer that was bigger was for the line, "We must protect the innocent in this country." Now, is Huckabee's tax plan -- which Jon Chait on this site called "crazier, by an order of magnitude, than any other crazy idea I've seen at the national level" -- really significantly less crazy than Ron Paul's plan to abolish the IRS? Huckabee gets a lot of love for his tax stance, especially now that his stump speech has cooled it on faith-pimping. His supporters are far from being only home-schoolers with the Jesus fish on the back of their cars. At Huckabee events, you meet a number of fans who are also hot for Paul.

I bring this up neither to defend Paul or yoke Huckabee to some lunatic, but merely to point out that both he and, to some extent, Huckabee have tapped into a huge constitutionalist, limited-government, non-foreign-interventionist sentiment here. (Funny because Huck didn't start his campaign on a limited-government tack; to the contrary! But I get the sense the Club for Growth attacks on him as a big spender have hardly made a bit of difference.)

As our beloved Talkbacker williamyard put it in comments, Paul is a pretty mockable political vehicle. (It's soooo fun to talk about the gold standard. And doesn't he disbelieve evolution?) Try this idea out, though: Barry Goldwater : Ronald Reagan :: Ron Paul : ________.