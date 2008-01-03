Sounds like Chris Dodd probably won't make it to New Hampshire. If he gets out, the big question becomes: Who will get the coveted endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters? The symbolism can't be beat and the union--which backed Kerry in 2004 (anyone else remember those "firehouse chili feeds"?--has real manpower. An IAFF endorsement would be manna for any Democrat arriving in New Hampshire either trying to deliver a knockout blow or make a heroic comeback. If this story was accurate, however, Obama might not be union chief Harold Schaitberger's first choice. (Although the IAFF would do wonders for Obama's relative weakness with blue collar Democrats.)

--Michael Crowley