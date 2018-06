The futures markets have been moving all day--surely causing joy in the Obama camp and concern in Hillaryland. Obama currently is at 72, Clinton is all the way down at 15, and Edwards is holding more-or-less steady at 12. Hillary has fallen ten points in the last few hours alone. Also worth noting is the fact that Obama is currently favored to win New Hampshire.

On the GOP side, Huckabee is moving steadily skyward (to the heavens?).

For what it's worth...

--Isaac Chotiner