While New Hampshire doesn't have many young people--its median age is 40--the state numbered in the top five nationally for youth turnout (at 58 percent) in the 2004 general election. Similar numbers in this year's primary may well tilt the result in favor of candidates that do well among the young.

Much has been made about Obama's appeal to younger demographics. In New Hampshire both he and Edwards have made appearances at MTV/Rock the Vote sponsored events, while Clinton declined to do so. A November survey, however, suggested that among 18-29 years olds nationally, Clinton held a strong lead among those who identified as Democrats.

But there are, count 'em, thirty accredited universities of varying size throughout the state, where other candidates could gain traction. A December mock poll at the University of New Hampshire put Giuliani and Obama over the top for their parties; with Clinton and Edwards lagging and Paul and McCain tied in second place for the Republicans. New Hampshire voting laws also allow same day registration, which could boost youth participation. Such voters, however, are notoriously flaky, and not always well-informed--participants in the UNH mock poll apparently believed they had already voted in the primary.

What have been the key endorsements in the state? Are there any more big ones on the way?

On the Republican side, the biggest potential endorsement isn't from a local politician or newspaper, but from Fred Thompson, who, depending on the outcome in Iowa, is rumored to be considering dropping out of the race and endorsing John McCain before New Hampshire votes. McCain has already scored the endorsements of the state's four main newspapers: the Union Leader, the Nashua Telegraph, the Concord Monitor, and the Boston Globe (which has significant New Hampshire readership). McCain leads Mitt Romney, who owns a vacation home on Lake Winnipesaukee and was the governor next door for four years, with 18 state legislative endorsements to Mitt's 14, but Romney has scored the highest-profile endorsement, that of Senator Judd Gregg (New Hampshire's other Republican senator, John E. Sununu, faces an uphill battle for re-election and has said he will not endorse during the primary season).

On the Democratic side, Obama has earned the support of the state's two newly elected Democratic members of Congress, Paul Hodes and Carol Shea-Porter, as well as the Globe and the Nashua Telegraph. Clinton has the backing of the Concord Monitor (the conservative Union Leader did not endorse a Democrat) and holds a sizable lead in terms of state legislative endorsements with 57 (versus 34 for John Edwards and 32 for Obama). Edwards has been endorsed by the influential Service Employees International Union in the state. The two most well-known and popular Democrats in the state, Gov. John Lynch and former Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, will remain neutral (though Shaheen's husband is supporting Hillary--see the next item below).

What are the four most important events that have already happened in New Hampshire?

1. Giuliani looks south. Rudy held an early lead in polls among Republican primary voters, but started slipping and soon thereafter announced a major reduction in his advertising presence in the state in order to focus on Florida and the February 5 states. Most of Giuliani's support, which was concentrated among security-oriented voters, seems to have migrated to McCain's column, helping explain his remarkable surge there.

2. The Anti-Endorsement. If the Concord Monitor was looking for a way to increase its visibility, it found it: The newspaper's remarkable, scathing anti-endorsement of Romney as a "phony" gained national media attention, though Romney's poll numbers haven't fallen much.

3. Bill Shaheen's blunder. Though Hillary still stands to benefit from the Shaheens' substantial organizing presence in the state, her campaign suffered a major blow when he was forced to resign as a state campaign co-chair after asking whether Obama might have dealt drugs in college. (Although this may have hurt Hillary more among African-American voters in places like South Carolina than in lily-white New Hampshire.)

4. Obama's gradual rise. New Hampshire, once thought to be a "firewall" for Hillary--not anymore. Obama still looks weaker there than in South Carolina, but in the past two months Obama has cut Hillary's lead from twenty points to around five, without any major catalyzing event.

When the New Hampshire votes are counted, who might drop out?

Barring a major resurgence, Thompson seems unlikely to stick around much beyond New Hampshire, if he even gets that far. A resounding loss to McCain could spell major trouble for Romney, though he remains strong in Michigan and certainly has the resources to compete until February 5, at least.

On the Democratic side, Sens. Chris Dodd and Joe Biden have bowed out following poor showings in Iowa, giving the Saturday New Hampshire debate a short field. Bill Richardson says he has made it to "the final four," and, full of western pride, wants to give it one last shot in Nevada. The three top-tier candidates seem likely to stay in the race through February 5; in 2004, none of the major Democratic candidates dropped out between New Hampshire and South Carolina.

--Dayo Olopade and Josh Patashnik

[Updated Jan. 5]