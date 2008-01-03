With 258 out of 1781 precincts reporting, this is how it looks on the Democratic side:
34--Edwards
32--Clinton
31--Obama
The early precincts, as a friend astutely pointed out, are most likely rural ones with few voters (that's why they're in so early). And Edwards' great strength was supposed to be in the these areas. Not to say that he doesn't have supporters in other parts of the state--he's basically lived in Iowa for the last four years, after all--but you've got to think he needed a bigger early cushion to win.