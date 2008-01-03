So, I guess evangelical turnout was substantial--60 percent of GOP caucus-goers, according to MSNBC. If that trend holds in other states, it shows something about the post-Rove landscape. Evangelical disappointment with Bush won't translate into a turn away from politics, like the post-Scopes quietism. (That's a prediction that pundits always make that never pans out.) And it doesn't depend on Amway-like recruiting tactics. The question is, will the GOP establishment maintain its ability to harness these voters, or have they shifted into the identity politics that so many mainline conservatives seem to fear?

Interesting piece of polling: Only 8 percent of GOP voters cared about electibility. FWIW.

--Frank Foer