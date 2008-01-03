Ankeny, Iowa

The caucus chairman let me peruse the new-registration rolls after the dust cleared here. The final tally: Obama 52, Edwards 15, Clinton 10. Again, these aren't all former Republicans and Independents--you have to re-register if you moved in from another precinct. But it does bode well both for Obama's strategy of relying on non-traditional caucusgoers--and for the Des Moines Register's widely-panned polling methodology (which found that non-Democrats would account for a historically large portion of the caucus turnout).

--Noam Scheiber