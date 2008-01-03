Historical Analogies Run Amok: Chris Matthews and Keith Olbermann have just compared Obama's victory to Lexington and Concord and the election of 1932 and the American Civil War. They neglected the obvious Glorious Revolution comparison.

Giuliani Interview: It was a genuine pleasure to listen to Giuliani nervously laugh his way through questions about whether he could support a nominee like Huckabee with his views on arming the citizenry. Last I looked, Rudy had four percent in the caucus--that's sixth place, I believe.