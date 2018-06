After Hillary, it has to be Tom Vilsack, doesn't it? Not only was he forced to abandon his own presidential campaign; he couldn't even get the candidate he ended up supporting over the hump in his home state. If Hillary comes back to win the nomination, I don't think Vilsack is on her shortlist of potential runningmates anymore. No wonder he looked so glum passing behind Hillary on stage right now.

--Jason Zengerle