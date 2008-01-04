Well, frankly, it was exhilarating, truly exhilarating. And let no one
tell you that we have not crossed over the river towards the promised
land. Barack Obama's was a patriotic speech, evocative, inspiring,
egalitarian, idealistic, realistic, without a trace of cynicism or
self-infatuation. The tableau of ordinary people behind him, tilting
towards the young and multi-racial besides, is his promise to the American
people. The contrast between this hopeful constituency and the
camera-range frame of Bill Clinton and fidgety Madelaine Albright, both
dreary in their recognition that their future only points backwards, was
stunning and also emancipating. Yes, the age of Clintonism is over...for good.
Exhilaration
Well, frankly, it was exhilarating, truly exhilarating. And let no one