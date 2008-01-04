Well, frankly, it was exhilarating, truly exhilarating. And let no one

tell you that we have not crossed over the river towards the promised

land. Barack Obama's was a patriotic speech, evocative, inspiring,

egalitarian, idealistic, realistic, without a trace of cynicism or

self-infatuation. The tableau of ordinary people behind him, tilting

towards the young and multi-racial besides, is his promise to the American

people. The contrast between this hopeful constituency and the

camera-range frame of Bill Clinton and fidgety Madelaine Albright, both

dreary in their recognition that their future only points backwards, was

stunning and also emancipating. Yes, the age of Clintonism is over...for good.



