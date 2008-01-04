Davenport, Iowa

The one remarkable thing about the Davenport Obama victory party, other than the sheer emotion of awe and joy, was the number of older people there. Spotted holding champagne bottles amid red cups, ranch dip smeared into the carpet, and hundreds of young people, these are obviously the elders who knew that if they didn't start swimming they'd sink like a stone.

Posted on the wall of the Davenport HQ was a pledge, written in marker on printer paper by a fellow working on the campaign. It was dated 6/15/07, and it read:

If Obama wins Iowa, I will dance with my shirt off on a table at BWW [a bar] to Superfreak. Period.

That guy is feeling so good ... and so not good right now.