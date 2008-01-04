Overheard at the Obama Davenport victory party: "I kind of had this thing in my mind, that if we got Marty O'Boyle, we'd get Iowa." And they did.

It's more than that, though. Marty, the chairman at my caucus location in Eldridge, wasn't supposed to break for Obama. He was a contrarian, a Biden guy, a grizzled Dem, who finally just couldn't help but be swayed by the Obama energy and momentum in the caucus room. Look out for more Martys in five days in New Hampshire. Goodbye, Iowa!



-- Eve Fairbanks

