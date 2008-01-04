How’d he do it? You often hear that there are two approaches to winning a caucus: Organization and momentum. The Obama campaign benefited from both. On Tuesday I shadowed an Obama precinct captain named Monica Green as she canvassed in Ankeny, a Republican-leaning suburb just north of Des Moines. Green was herself a former Republican—in fact, she was still registered with the GOP until a few minutes before caucus time. This gave her instant credibility with her neighbors. At one point we showed up at the home of a fellow Republican named Rhonda, who was also supporting Obama. “Don’t I know you from church?” Monica said when Rhonda answered the door. (She did.)

As we were leaving, Monica asked Rhonda to show up at the caucus site around 5:30—a full hour-and-a-half before the proceedings would start--so they’d have time to get their bearings. It was the kind of request you say yes to even when you have no intention of following through. But when I showed up at 5:40, Rhonda had long since settled in, along with her husband and her 17-year-old son. It’s hard to believe that some out-of-stater would have enjoyed the same powers of moral suasion.

Monica was a force of nature. She’d called me back at eleven o’clock on New Year’s Eve to firm up our canvassing plans, then showed up at an Obama rally at 9:30 the following morning. (It didn’t start till after 11.) She’d taken in two Obama volunteers from Denver and planted her 90-year-old mother in front of a television to keep an eye on Obama-related news. But, what’s so remarkable about Obama’s victory last night is that it probably would have happened even if his campaign hadn’t been teaming with Monica Greens.

Some ninety caucusers changed or updated their party registration at our precinct last night, which led to a record turnout of 209. Many of the Obama supporters among them—52 in all, as compared with 15 for Edwards and 10 for Hillary--had never heard of Monica. And when I asked what had drawn them to the candidate, they were exceedingly vague. “I like his message,” said a forty-something named Bob, who sported a pony tail and jeans and last pulled the lever for George Bush the elder. “He’s new, he’s fresh,” said an independent named Diane. “I like what he stands for.” These weren’t the freakishly well-informed Iowans I’d met on the campaign trail. They didn’t know about health care mandates or payroll tax increases. They’d just heard about this Barack Obama guy at some point and really dug him.

Alas, it’s hard to see how these dynamics change moving forward. Obama won 41 percent of independents according to the entrance poll—the people who often struggle to explain their support without struggling to show it. If the Democratic race stays interesting, they’ll almost certainly account for a larger share of the New Hampshire vote than they did in Iowa last night. (And if it doesn’t stay interesting, that will be because Obama has run away with it.) Meanwhile, up to 50 percent of the voters in South Carolina’s contest could be African Americans. Now that Obama has demonstrated his electability, it’s hard to believe they won’t come home for him, giving him a huge floor on which to build. And, in both of these states, Obama will benefit from attrition among Edwards supporters—who, fairly or not, will have seen their man fall short of his pundit-assigned bar.