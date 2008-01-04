2. (Related) Hillary Clinton is toast. Before Iowa, Clinton's drawbacks were that some voters didn't like or trust her. Obama's drawbacks, in addition to a lack of experience, were that some voters didn't take him seriously, didn't think he was for real, didn't know much about him, didn't think he could attract white voters. Clinton's drawbacks cannot be assuaged. Obama's could if he wins a state, especially a disproportionately white state.

Well, Obama has won a state. Now he goes to New Hampshire, which is an open primary far better suited than Iowa to a movement-based campaign with strong independent appeal. Then he goes to South Carolina which has a large black vote that, I'm confident, will now see him as a bona fide contender. So, my prediction is that Obama wins New Hampshire by double-digits, then crushes Clinton in South Carolina, at which point the race will be over.

3. On one of the news channels this morning, they were reporting on the political trading markets in New Hampshire. The percentage chance of each candidate to in the primary, which they flashed up on the screen for a lengthy period of time and repeated breathlessly, were:

Obama: 65%

Clinton: 40%