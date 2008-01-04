Just in from the Mitt Romney campaign, here's the transcript of a new radio ad they are airing in New Hampshire:

ANNOUNCER: "Remember? Last time John McCain attacked President Bush's integrity."

JOHN MCCAIN: "His ad twists the truth like Clinton. We're all pretty tired of that."

ANNOUNCER: "Comparing Bush to Clinton? He was wrong then, and he’s wrong about Mitt Romney now.

"The truth? 'McCain is not as conservative as Romney.'

"'He voted against the Bush tax cuts.'

"On immigration, McCain supported this year's amnesty bill.

"Higher taxes, amnesty for illegals.

"That's straight talk for being in Washington too long."