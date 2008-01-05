



Since losing in Iowa the Clinton campaign has mostly been dumping on the state. Hillary has now noted a couple of times, in a passive-aggressive way, that she's happy to compete in New Hampshire, where people in the military and night workers aren't "disenfranchised" (as they are by the caucuses, though she doesn't come right out and say that). Clintonites have also hinted that there's something a little sexist about the Hawkeye state, given that it's just one of two never to have elected a woman governor or member of Congress.

But in today's WashPost, Paul Begala suggests that Hillary embrace rather than downplay the results in Iowa, that she

accept responsibility for the loss, saying, " 'I've been knocked on my rear end. It's not fun, but the view from the canvas can be instructional.' " "America loves an underdog," Begala said. "Candidates can show their character in defeat."

Agreed. I always thought defeat could be good for Hillary. It could have humanized her, transforming her from a queen awaiting her coronation to a more nuanced figure willing to accept defeat and fight her heart out to overcome it. But that's not happening. The Clintonites are staying the course. I'm just not sure there's much reason to think the course is working.

