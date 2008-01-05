One more thought from seeing Bill this morning: His press team seems more paranoid then ever. Echoing my own experience in Iowa, there was a lot of grousing here among reporters and cameramen whom aides tried to strong-arm away from listening in on Bill's chats with voters on the rope line. No doubt the campaign understands there's zero margin for another Bill-gaffe story.

Update: Longtime Clinton student John Harris of Politico has a really great analysis of the man and the surely disorienting position he finds himself in here. I'm hoping to add to this topic myself before the weekend's out.

--Michael Crowley