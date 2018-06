Rasmussen shows expected Obama bounce; he now leads Hillary in NH. (She's only dipped slightly nationwide and retains a 12-point lead. If the national numbers start to go it's Katy bar the door.)

What everyone's really waiting for is the new WMUR numbers out just before this evening's debate.

Update: Here's a tracking poll that shows Hillary holding a seven point lead. That seems a bit suspect to me . But half the polling was done before the Iowa results were in.

--Michael Crowley