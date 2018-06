Something else to keep in mind: At the time it came out, The Boston Globe's Obama endorsement felt like a consolation prize--not nothing, certainly, but thin gruel alongside the Des Moines Register endorsement that appeared the same night and went to Hillary. Now it's paying some pretty serious dividends, if one can judge from the Obama camp's use of it. The endorsement is plastered all over their latest ad:

I can't say it's going to hurt him... Update: That Obama video doesn't appear to be working at the moment. You can view it on the Obama site here. --Noam Scheiber