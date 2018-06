Junkies will already know this but since I blogged on some evidence of an Obama bounce earlier I feel obliged to note that two New Hampshire polls show Obama and Hillary tied, with Edwards a healthy distance behind. And McCain leads Romney 33-27 in the UNH poll.

P.S. A reader notes that the Suffolk tracking poll showing Obama down 7 here reflects a 5 point gain for him since Iowa, even though only one of the two sample days were post-caucus.

And now time to debate.

--Michael Crowley