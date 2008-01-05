One irony of this campaign is the fact that Mitt Romney's critics have generally said more nice things about his Massachusetts health care plan than he has. When I saw Romney on the campaign trail, early in the campaign, he'd mention it among his accomplishments but seemed determined to avoid any discussion of the details -- most likely, because it wouldn't play so well with the Republican base.

But the health care discussion in tonight's debate forced Romney to talk about details -- and, to his credit, he finally did, explaining why it was important to have an "individual mandate" requiring people to obtain health insurance. Even more interesting, he seemed to suggest he wanted everybody in America to have health insurance.

His actual plan wouldn't do that, since it merely offers some incentives to the states to reach that goal. But even embracing the goal -- even in this hazy, relatively meaningless fashion -- represents something of a break with the Republican pack. You don't hear Rudy Giuliani saying he wants to insure everybody. In fact, if you press him, he'll probably tell you that there aren't that many uninsured, they're not that badly off, etc.

Naturally, Romney also took his usual swipe at "Hillarycare" -- despite the fact that Clinton's plan for the nation, like the one John Edwards has put forward, would use the same basic design that Romney did in Massachusetts. But, in fairness, the plans are not exactly the same. Clinton and Edwards talk about funding their plans much more generously than Romney did in Massachusetts; they'd also create a public plan into which anybody could enroll. (Barack Obama, for that matter, would do the same -- although he hasn't called for a mandate right away like Clinton and Edwards have.)