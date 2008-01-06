I thought Hillary was excellent last night, on all fronts: on message, riddled with the factoids and specifics that I am always hoping other candidates will bring into the discussion, and finally passionate about wanting the biggest job in the world. She looked great and gave far more than she got in the face of a serene, newly-comfortable Barack Obama. I gave her the debate victory on the spot.

In the wake of the debate, team Clinton unfurled the "framework" for her effort to kneecap Obama's candidacy in New Hampshire. It is premised on something she articulated during the debate, that will be getting a lot of play from New Hampshire to February 5: that

Words are not actions. And as beautifully presented and passionately felt as they are, they are not action. You know, what we've got to do is translate talk into action and feeling into reality. I have a long record of doing that.



I hear that, but also heard Obama's response with interest:



I actually give Bill Clinton enormous credit for having balanced those budgets during those years. It did take political courage for him to do that. But we never built the majority and coalesced the American people around being able to get the other stuff done. And, you know, so the truth is actually words do inspire. Words do help people get involved. Words do help members of Congress get into power so that they can be part of a coalition to deliver health care reform, to deliver a bold energy policy. Don't discount that power, because when the American people are determined that something is going to happen, then it happens. [emphasis mine]

Here I think Obama was right to push back directly on the words versus action challenge, not just because his rhetorical skills are a strong suit among voters, but because it is consistent with an appreciation for "people power" he's maintained since before he was elected to office in Illinois. A 1995 profile in the independent weekly Chicago Reader, required reading for those on the fence about Obama's political pedigree, recounts his belief in amassing human capital for change:



