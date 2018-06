The latest CNN/WMUR poll shows Obama up 10 points--39 to 29--over Clinton. Edwards at 16. My hunch is that we haven't seen the crest of this wave yet. As I noted yesterday, Sunday's probably the best day to get an accurate picture of what's going on, but we only got half of Sunday in this poll.

A nation awaits the next Mark Penn memo...

--Noam Scheiber