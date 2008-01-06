Over at the Huffington Post, our friend Tom Edsall has a terrific article, laying out in detail the Clinton campaign's strategy for what he calls "trench warfare" -- a drawn-out fight focussing on later primaries and caucuses, when the bulk of the party's nominating delegates will be at stake. The hope, apparently, is to capitalize on Clinton's lingering support among the Democratic base, given the fact that many (though by no means all) of the upcoming contests exclude the sorts of independent voters so pivotal to Obama's rise.

Of course, simply waiting for Obama's wave of popularity to crest isn't much of a strategy. So the Clinton campaign will try to convince voters that "Obama is just not a plausible person in this environment of international peril" -- making the point, over time, that "there is not even a second level to Obama, there is no depth."

Edsall also notes the possibility of a staff shake-up, starting with the ouster of pollster and chief strategist Mark Penn. As Karen Tumulty noted in her superb Time article on the Iowa defeat, inside the campaign Penn critics hold him responsible for a strategy that was "too cautious, too arrogant, too conventional and too clueless as to how much the political landscape has shifted since the last Clinton reign."



I can't speak to the inner dynamics of Hillaryland, but that view of Penn is certainly widely held outside the campaign -- which is why this quote in Edsall's article, from American Enterprise Institute political scientist Norm Ornstein, caught my eye: