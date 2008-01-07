Because we’ve always done it. And if I had stopped it, we would get crucified. I enjoy it. Believe it or not, I enjoy it. I enjoy the back and forth. We can fully explore issues that way. I’m not going to be standing up in a room just giving five- and ten-second answers. . . . I really believe that presidents run into difficulties when they don’t communicate all the time with the American people, and I believe that the media is obviously a prime way of doing that. . . . And also I learn, these questions make me think. . . . I think it’s intellectually stimulating to me.

I’d imagine there’s some truth in the second part of that answer and McCain wasn’t just flattering his interlocutors about how they stimulate him. But I also think that the first part of the answer—that McCain would be crucified if he suddenly cut off access, as, in fact, he sort of was back when he was the frontrunner and was running an incumbent’s campaign with a more buttondown approach to media relations—may be more true. In a way, McCain may be trapped in his love affair with the media.

P.S. Speaking of McCain and the media, I was at a dinner tonight with various political reporters who are up here to cover the happenings, and it was pretty funny how giddy/relieved they were at the prospect of a McCain-Obama general election campaign, as opposed to, say, a Romney-Clinton one. Suddenly, the next 11 months of their lives look a whole lot more enjoyable.

P.P.S. With all of the love between the media and McCain, I do sometimes wonder if voters feel like a third wheel. At yesterday's packed town hall in Salem, which was in a middle school gym, I witnessed several confrontations between voters sitting in folding chairs on the floor and the reporters who were standing in the aisles blocking their views. In one such showdown, a 50-something white guy (whose face could appear next to the word "flinty" in the dictionary) gave Robert Novak a good shove in the back to move him out of his way. Novak turned around and leaned over to say something to the guy, but, before things could escalate, a heads-up McCain aide scurried over and quickly found a seat for the prince of darkness in another part of the gym.

--Jason Zengerle