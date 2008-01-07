Salem, New Hampshire

There's a clever line in a Silver Jews song that goes, "When the governor's heart fails / the state bird falls from its branch." That line popped into my head while I was watching Mitt Romney do an event at an Elks Lodge here this afternoon. I don't know what happens when a former governor's presidential campaign fails--the state flower wilts?--but I think we're about to find out.

The ironic thing about Romney's current predicament--having lost Iowa to Huckabee and now trailing McCain by five points on the eve of the New Hampshire primary--is that, in what may be the final days of his campaign, he's actually settled on a message that suits him. Romney is finally selling himself as the competence candidate. I say finally because, for much of this campaign, Romney was running as a culture warrior. The Romney game plan, as I understood it, was to establish his conservative bona fides on hot-button social issues like abortion and immigration--bona fides that were going to take some work establishing given his rather moderate stances on those issues in the past--and then pivot to take advantage of his business background and management experience. But the pivot never seemed to come.

Until now, that is. Jumping on the change bandwagon after Iowa, Romney is now running on the slogan "Washington Is Broken." The solutions he proposes for fixing it aren't really all that novel or different from those put forward by his rivals. Where Romney tries to set himself apart is by arguing that he's actually competent enough to execute those solutions. "How many decades has Washington been talking about ending illegal immigration?" he asked at the Salem rally today. "Like all Washington politicians, they all say they're going to secure the border, they just don't." He offered a similar riff on energy independence: "Independence on foreign oil--for how long have we heard that refrain out of Washington? I mean I remember Jimmy Carter talking about that. He was going to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and it went on year after year after year, we're always going to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and somehow, we're using more of it now than ever before." And so on and so forth.