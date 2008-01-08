Ha, made you look. Actually, polling guru Mark Blumenthal cautions that exit polls aren't likely to leak this year until very late in the day:

In past years, the network consortium that conducts the exit polls distributed mid-day estimates and tabulations to hundreds of journalists that would inevitably leak. In 2006, however, the networks adopted a new policy that restricted access to a small number of analysts in a "quarantine room" for most of the day and did not release the results to the networks and subscriber news organizations until just before the polls closed (information that did ultimately leak to blogs). As far as I know, that process will remain in place today.

So if you don't see any exit polls on the blogs today, that's why.

--Jason Zengerle