This just in from Sen. Straight Talk:

MCCAIN 2008 LAUNCHES TRUTH SQUAD IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO COUNTER NEGATIVE ATTACKS

For Immediate Release Contact: SC Press Office Tuesday, January 8, 2008 803-771-4465

COLUMBIA, SC -- U.S. Senator John McCain's presidential campaign today announced the formation of the Truth Squad in South Carolina to counter any negative or misleading attacks targeted at John McCain.

"We saw what happened in Iowa with the negative attacks. We see what's happening in New Hampshire, and I can tell you for certain, we won't stand for it here in South Carolina," said Adjutant General Stan Spears. "Some candidates are spending more of their campaign war chests on telling voters why John McCain shouldn't be president rather than telling voters why they should. Voters in South Carolina need to be on the lookout for these kinds of negative attacks."

"Our goal is to set the record straight," said Attorney General Henry McMaster. "As soon as one of these negative attack ads goes up on the air or hits the mailboxes, we'll let the voters know the truth. Hopefully candidates will have learned, given what happened in Iowa, that negative campaigning just doesn't work. But, just in case, we'll be ready."