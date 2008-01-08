Francesca wrote yesterday about Andy Rooney's pining for the old days, when all of our presidential candidates were good, upstanding Anglo-Saxon males with names that "sounded presidential." This isn't the first time Rooney has made such insensitive comments. In 1991 he grouped "homosexual unions" along with "too much alcohol, too much food, drugs " and "cigarettes" as something which caused "premature death." He also wrote that he "wouldn't want to spend much time in a small room" with gays.

Here's what Ron Paul had to say at the time (PDF).

--James Kirchick