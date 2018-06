So not only is Hillaryland talking up its February 5th strategy, it's now also trying to invoke the fear of terrorism.

This leads me to a mathematical formula I developed recently (knew those math courses would eventually pay off):

As Hillary's strategy (call it H) approaches Giuliani's strategy (call it R), Hillary's chances of winning the nomination (call them C) approach 0.

Or, mathematically: as H --> R, C --> 0.