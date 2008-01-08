Breaking Barriers: [Emily Yoffe, XX Factor]: “[D]espite racism and sexism, the public has taken Obama and Hillary as serious presidential candidates, unlike more experienced choices such as Sen. Joe Biden or Gov. Bill Richardson.”

To Huckabee: [dday, D-Day]: “[W]atching the establishmentarians turn on a dime if Huckabee can't be stopped will be great fun. But I think you'll see more of Huckabee going to the establishment than the establishment going to him.”

Or Not To Huckabee: [Ron Chusid, Liberal Values]: “One question regarding the Republican race is whether the fiscal conservatives and mainstream Republicans will unite behind a single candidate to try to stop Huckabee. In a divided race Huckabee can go all the way, but there is no clear consensus candidate to oppose him.”