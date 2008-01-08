In case you missed it because of all the New Hampshire coverage, I encourage everyone to check out Nazila Fahti's New York Times "Memo From Tehran" about the worsening relationship betweeh President Ahmadinejad and Ayatollah Khamenei:

There are numerous possible reasons for Mr. Ahmadinejad’s loss of support, but analysts here all point to one overriding factor: the United States National Intelligence Estimate last month, which said Iran had suspended its nuclear weapons program in 2003 in response to international pressure. The intelligence estimate sharply reduced the threat of a military strike against Iran, allowing the Iranian authorities to focus on domestic issues, with important parliamentary elections looming in March.

--Isaac Chotiner