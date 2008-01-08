Over at MSNBC, Norah O'Donnell just reviewed the early exit polls. No, she didn't tell us who was in front. She did, however, tell what issues Democratic voters found most important. As with Iowa, it was the economy, health care, and the Iraq war -- although this time the economy was first by a healthy margin. (Last week, the economy and war were tied for first.)

I, for one, am glad. We all know Barack Obama can run an inspiring campaign and build a movement. And, lord knows, that's important. As I've said, movements are the ultimate source of political power. (That's even more true in the internet age, when it's easier to tap these movements for thousands of small donations.)



Still, by running a campaign so wrapped up in the idea of transcending the politics of division, he's inevitably strayed away from the issues themselves. You see this when he gives his speeches, which certainly touch all the bases -- from universal health care to fighting terrorism -- but fail to dwell on policies in the way that either Hillary Clinton or John Edwards routinely do.

And that raises one concern: If an issue suddenly comes to dominate the election, will people have the same enthusiasm for the kind of campaign Obama -- who looks more and more like the presumptive nominee -- is running? Instead of simply demanding "change," will they be more interested in who's got the most convincing message on jobs and alleviating economic anxiety?

