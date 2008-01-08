I'm hanging out at the Obama event in Nashua with a couple thousand of my closest friends. Nothing to rerport yet on the Democratic side, but I figured this was worth passing along: when MSNBC announced that McCain had won New Hampshire, the crowd broke out into a loud cheer. My hunch is that they weren't rooting for McCain for strategic reasons--the CW is that he'd be a much tougher general election candidate than Romney--but because they genuinely like the guy. It just underscores how many voters probably were torn between Obama and McCain. I suspect that's why the race on the Democratic side has turned out to be so close.

--Noam Scheiber