Jon already mentioned the expectations debate that the unexpected tightness on the Democratic side has occassioned. Alas, I don't think that's a debate that Obama can win. When I was in New Hampshire, I heard more than one smart, plugged-in political person predict that Obama would get 50 percent of the Democratic primary vote. Bill claimed comeback kid status in 1992 when he lost to Tsongas by 8 points. Look for Hillary to make a similar claim if she keeps it within 10. And, given the media's perhaps irrational exuberance over Obama, look for the political press to buy it.

--Jason Zengerle