Mike Huckabee’s concession showcased his personal strengths and his political weaknesses. Good-naturedly, Huckabee said he had worried he would finish much worse than third. In a Graceland grace note worthy of the other man from Hope, he also mentioned that today is Elvis’ birthday. But his speech was entirely about his showing, his supporters, and his affection for the people of New Hampshire. There was no mention at all of what he stands for and where he’d lead America--no reason other than his niceness for people to vote for him. Still, he displayed his gift for talking like a regular person, not a politician, when he found a new and touching way to thank New Hampshire residents for treating him so well: “Hospitality is not regional.” Huckabee’s charm has earned him a ticket south towards home.