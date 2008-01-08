Well, at least one thing went well for Mitt Romney tonight. When he came out to give his concession speech, there was no podium, so he kept his prepared remarks in his pocket and delivered a somewhat rushed but generally effective—and even fairly upbeat—pitch for his candidacy.

Compare that with John McCain. Having achieved a remarkable comeback and seemingly put himself right back in the thick of the GOP race, McCain—whose New Hampshire events typically feature him pacing around a stage and speaking extemporaneously—stood stiffly behind a podium and basically just read a speech that, while very good and even stirring on paper, was, by dint of McCain’s stilted delivery, a real clunker. If this was McCain’s chance to reintroduce himself to America, he blew it.

So where do the Republicans go from here? The strangest part of McCain’s victory in New Hampshire—coming on the heels of Mike Huckabee’s victory in Iowa—is that, in theory at least, it’s exactly what Rudy Giuliani was hoping for. With the GOP race still wide open, suddenly Rudy’s February 5 strategy doesn’t seem so farfetched. Except, of course, it is. If Rudy’s fourth place finish in New Hampshire—a mere one point ahead of Ron Paul--doesn’t spell the end for his candidacy, then the fact that he’s currently in fourth place in the polls in Florida—which is supposed to be the lynchpin of his February 5 strategy—almost certainly does. Count out Fred Thompson (with a whopping 1 percent of the vote in New Hampshire), too, and we basically have a three-person GOP race: Huckabee, McCain, and Romney.

Let’s start with the longest shot of those three: Huckabee, who finished a surprising third in New Hampshire. He’ll likely pay little attention to Michigan and instead focus on South Carolina. But, while a Southern state with a large number of evangelical voters would seem to be friendly turf for Huckabee, the South Carolina GOP establishment often decides the winner of the primary there. And Huckabee isn’t the favorite of any establishment types—even in South Carolina.